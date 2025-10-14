Maalik Murphy, Beavers Falter Again in Lopsided Loss to Wake Forest
STAT LINE: 13/30 (43%) 130 yards, 1 INT
GAME NOTES
Unfortunately, the Beavers experienced a story they’ve known all too well this season in their matchup against Wake Forest. Maalik Murphy also felt it on an individual level, as he struggled to generate any noteworthy production—completing just 43% of his passes while the Beavers quickly fell into a 32–0 hole through the first three quarters.
It was another difficult performance for the QB who many hoped was the missing piece for this Oregon State team that found a solid running game last season, but couldn't stretch the field vertically.
The only bright spot for the offense came in the fourth quarter when redshirt sophomore Gabarri Johnson entered the game and tossed a four-yard touchdown pass to avoid the shutout.
The lopsided loss proved to be the final straw for Head Coach Trent Bray, as the school relieved him of his duties the following day. Oregon State, with an 0-7 record, will now look to secure their first win of the season as they host FCS opponent Lafayette, who enters the game with a 5–2 record.