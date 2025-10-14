Oregon State Beavers On SI

Maalik Murphy, Beavers Falter Again in Lopsided Loss to Wake Forest

Jorge Pola

Oct 11, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers quarterback Maalik Murphy (6) drops back to pass the ball in the second quarter against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
Oct 11, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers quarterback Maalik Murphy (6) drops back to pass the ball in the second quarter against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

STAT LINE: 13/30 (43%) 130 yards, 1 INT

GAME NOTES

Unfortunately, the Beavers experienced a story they’ve known all too well this season in their matchup against Wake Forest. Maalik Murphy also felt it on an individual level, as he struggled to generate any noteworthy production—completing just 43% of his passes while the Beavers quickly fell into a 32–0 hole through the first three quarters.

It was another difficult performance for the QB who many hoped was the missing piece for this Oregon State team that found a solid running game last season, but couldn't stretch the field vertically.

MORE: Wake Forest Wallops Oregon State 39-14

The only bright spot for the offense came in the fourth quarter when redshirt sophomore Gabarri Johnson entered the game and tossed a four-yard touchdown pass to avoid the shutout.

The lopsided loss proved to be the final straw for Head Coach Trent Bray, as the school relieved him of his duties the following day. Oregon State, with an 0-7 record, will now look to secure their first win of the season as they host FCS opponent Lafayette, who enters the game with a 5–2 record.

More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI

feed

Published
Jorge Pola
JORGE POLA

Home/Football