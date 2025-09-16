Murphy, Beavers Still Seeking Rhythm Ahead of Trip to Eugene
Oregon State are 0-3 to start the season following a 45-14 road loss to Texas Tech over the weekend. Against one of the toughest opponents that the Beavers will face this year, quarterback Maalik Murphy's performance left something to be desired.
Let's breakdown what Murphy did right and wrong in OSU's trip to Lubbock.
STAT LINE: 24/43 (56%) 278 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs
GAME NOTES
After the lengthy weather delay, Maalik Murphy and the Beavers’ 2025 struggles continued. For Murphy, it was his lowest completion percentage of the season so far, along with two more interceptions. Although he still put a few high-level throws on film—nothing new for Murphy—a large portion of his positive plays came late in the game when the outcome was already out of reach, including both of his touchdown passes.
Murphy and the Beavers’ offense need to find some sort of rhythm, blending his big-play ability with efficiency as they head into rivalry week and their biggest test of the young 2025 season: a trip to Eugene to face Oregon.
MORE: How Oregon State Football Moves Forward From Texas Tech Loss
BEST PLAY BREAKDOWN
At the 11:07 mark in the video linked below, Texas Tech brings a Cover 0 blitz with seven pass rushers, overloading Oregon State’s six-man protection. The pocket collapses immediately, leaving a free rusher bearing down on Murphy unblocked.
In a display of veteran poise, Murphy quickly identifies his target—a whip-return route by the slot—and delivers a perfectly placed throw while completely off-platform due to the pressure. The pass hits his receiver on the upfield shoulder, putting him in the best position to beat man coverage and score a touchdown.
A play like this, coming at the end of a tough day for the Beavers, is a testament not only to Murphy’s experience but also to his competitiveness.