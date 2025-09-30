Murphy Protects the Ball, Flashes Rhythm in Oregon State’s Heartbreaker
STAT LINE: 20/33 (61%) 201 yards, 1 TD
GAME NOTES
Despite Friday's heartbreaking loss to Houston, Oregon State Beavers quarterback Maalik Murphy was able to get back on track in some ways. Though his play may have seemed conservative—averaging about six yards per attempt—Murphy completed 61% of his passes, eclipsed the 200-yard mark, and added a touchdown.
It was encouraging to see Murphy back in rhythm, particularly in the intermediate and quick passing game, and he also protected the ball. For the second week in a row, he finished with zero interceptions, but this time he blended that efficiency with solid production.
Unfortunately, after entering the fourth quarter up 24–10, mishaps in all phases of the game ultimately led to the Beavers’ overtime loss. Murphy will look to stay in rhythm and continue producing while maintaining efficiency as they head to Boone, NC, to face Appalachian State this Saturday.
BEST PLAY BREAKDOWN
At the 4:20 mark in the video linked below, Oregon State has a great man-coverage beater dialed up. At the top of the screen, the wide receiver runs a slant while the running back free-releases into the flat—creating a one-on-one matchup with a linebacker responsible for him in man coverage.
Murphy quickly identifies the mismatch and easily flips the ball out to his running back, who walks into the end zone. It’s routine plays like this that the Beavers will need to keep executing consistently as they work to establish their offensive identity this season.
