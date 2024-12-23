Nebraska Transfer DE Kai Wallin Commits to Oregon State
For the third time in seven days, the Beavers secured a defensive-line commitment in the transfer portal. Today, it's Nebraska sophomore defensive-end Kai Wallin.
Wallin is a Sacramento native, and spent a year in the junior college ranks at American River JC. At that level, he posted 33 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and 5.0 sacks in 10 games. In the process, he was bestowed a three-star ranking from 247Sports, who also named him one of the nation's top 40 Juco prospects.
Before committing to Nebraska in December 2022, Wallin collected a bevy of offers from Arizona State, Indiana, Utah, and others, including Oregon State. The Beavers' efforts included hosting him on an official visit to the Valley Football Center.
In 2023, Wallin red-shirted after playing limited snaps in four games. In 2024, he logged 89 snaps and earned 4 tackles, plus half a sack. Like two other Oregon State defensive line transfer commits in this portal window, Tahjae Mullix and Walker Harris, the hope is that Wallin's impressive measurables (6'5" and 250 pounds) reveal a hidden gem for Trent Bray's coaching staff to unleash.
More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI
What Does Maalik Murphy Bring To The Table With Oregon State Football?
State of the Beavs: Can Wayne Tinkle Take Oregon State Back To The NCAA Tournament?
Oregon State RB Coach Thomas Ford Takes Idaho Head Coach Job