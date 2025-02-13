NFL Draft: Oregon State OL Joshua Gray Invited To 2025 NFL Scouting Combine
The NFL released a list of 329 draft prospects invited to the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday. The lone Oregon State Beaver on that list was offensive lineman Joshua Gray. Gray played the majority of his career at tackle for the Beavers, but moved inside to guard for the 2024 season.
In a six-year career with the Beavers, Gray set the program record for starts with 56 games. The Rancho Cucamonga, California native took part in 916 snaps in 2024, the most of anyone on Trent Bray's first squad as head coach.
Even changing positions, Gray had another strong individual campaign in his final year in Corvallis, earning a 74.1 overall grade from Pro Football Focus. He led the way blocking for a rushing unit that averaged 4.7 yards per carry last season.
Listed at 6'4" and 310 pounds on the Beavers' roster, he is considered a possibility for a day three-selection by NFLDraftBuzz.com.
The Beavers sent four players to the NFL combine in 2024: Anthony Gould, Taliese Fuaga, Kitan Oladapo, and Ryan Cooper Jr..
The 2025 NFL Scouting Combine will take place in Indianapolis from February 24 through March 3.
