Oregon State Adds Ticket Fee for Revenue Sharing Plan

In an effort to "keep up with the Jones's" of recruiting, Oregon State is adding a $3 fee to football tickets and parking passes. Revenues will help fund a revenue-sharing plan with Oregon State student-athletes.

Oregon State faces UNLV at Reser Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Corvallis, Ore.
Oregon State faces UNLV at Reser Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Corvallis, Ore. / Kevin Neri/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Recruiting is a dog-eat-dog world.

At Oregon State, administrators are hatching a plan to keep Beavers off the menu.

Per reports, Oregon State University will add a $3 Student-Athlete Enrichment Fee to each football ticket and parking pass purchased for the 2025 football season. Revenues generated from the fee will contribute to the university's revenue-sharing plan with student-athletes, and payouts from that plan are expected to start in July 2025.

University officials cited in The Oregonian suggested that this fee could raise over a million dollars towards the revenue-sharing plan with student-athletes.

As part of the House v. NCAA proposed settlement last summer, Division I schools will be allowed to share athletic department revenues with their varsity athletes beginning in the 2025-26 academic year. In preparation for this settlement to go into effect, power-conference schools previously agreed to cap revenue-sharing at $20.5M per year, per school, across all sports. Oregon State and Washington State agreed to this cap as a part of the Pac-12's settlement with the College Football Playoff last summer.

If the university were to generate between 1-2 million dollars, rough estimate payouts to Oregon State football players suggest players could earn $10,000-$15,000 per year, and provide the football program with an improved recruiting pitch.

MATT BAGLEY

Matt fell in love with radio during his college days at Oregon Tech, and pursued a nine year career in sports broadcasting with Klamath Falls' and Medford's highest-rated sports radio stations. He currently lives in McMinnville wine country and is excited to talk about the Beavers again.

