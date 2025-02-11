Oregon State Adds Ticket Fee for Revenue Sharing Plan
Recruiting is a dog-eat-dog world.
At Oregon State, administrators are hatching a plan to keep Beavers off the menu.
Per reports, Oregon State University will add a $3 Student-Athlete Enrichment Fee to each football ticket and parking pass purchased for the 2025 football season. Revenues generated from the fee will contribute to the university's revenue-sharing plan with student-athletes, and payouts from that plan are expected to start in July 2025.
University officials cited in The Oregonian suggested that this fee could raise over a million dollars towards the revenue-sharing plan with student-athletes.
As part of the House v. NCAA proposed settlement last summer, Division I schools will be allowed to share athletic department revenues with their varsity athletes beginning in the 2025-26 academic year. In preparation for this settlement to go into effect, power-conference schools previously agreed to cap revenue-sharing at $20.5M per year, per school, across all sports. Oregon State and Washington State agreed to this cap as a part of the Pac-12's settlement with the College Football Playoff last summer.
If the university were to generate between 1-2 million dollars, rough estimate payouts to Oregon State football players suggest players could earn $10,000-$15,000 per year, and provide the football program with an improved recruiting pitch.
