Oregon State Announces Two-Deep Depth Chart: Meet the Starters

In this piece, we look position-by-position at which players won starting jobs in the Beavers' first depth chart of the season.

Matt Bagley

Apr 16, 2022; Corvallis, OR, USA; Oregon State Beavers tight end Bryce Caufield (89) is unable to score a touchdown as Oregon State Beavers defensive back Tyeson Thomas (25) defends during the Oregon State spring football game at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images
Fall camp is over. Week 0 is over. Oregon State Beavers football is finally back. 

This week also sees another welcome return for Beaver Nation: the official two deep depth chart.

Provided via a university press release earlier today, here is a detailed breakdown of Oregon State’s starters heading into the season opener Friday night against California.

First Team Offense (11 Personnel: 1TE, 1RB, 3WR)

Quarterback: #6 Maalik Murphy
Running Back: #0 Anthony Hankerson
Wide Receivers: #7 Trent Walker, #1 David Wells, Jr., and #3 Taz Reddicks 
Tight End: #8 Bryce Caufield
Left Tackle: #69 Jacob Strand
Left Guard: #64 Ryan Berger
Center: #55 Van Wells
Right Guard: #78 Nathan Elu
Right Tackle: #73 Tyler Morano

First Team Defense (Nickel Personnel: 4DL, 2LB, 5DB)

Defensive Tackles: #59 Tevita Pome’e and #98 Thomas Collins
Edge Defenders: #18 Kai Wallin and #25 Nikko Taylor
Inside Linebackers: #7 Dexter Foster and #9 Raesjon Davis
Boundary Corners: #23 Exodus Ayers and #22 Jalil Tucker
Nickel Corner: #8 Sailasa Vadrawale III 
Safeties: #17 Skyler Thomas and #12 Tyrice Ivy Jr.

First Team Specialists

Placekicker: #28 Caleb Ojeda
Punter: #38 AJ Winsor
Kick Returners: #1 David Wells Jr. and #26 Salahadin Allah
Punt Returner: #7 Trent Walker
Long snapper: #48 Dylan Black
Holder: #38 AJ Winsor

