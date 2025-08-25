Oregon State Announces Two-Deep Depth Chart: Meet the Starters
Fall camp is over. Week 0 is over. Oregon State Beavers football is finally back.
This week also sees another welcome return for Beaver Nation: the official two deep depth chart.
Provided via a university press release earlier today, here is a detailed breakdown of Oregon State’s starters heading into the season opener Friday night against California.
First Team Offense (11 Personnel: 1TE, 1RB, 3WR)
Quarterback: #6 Maalik Murphy
Running Back: #0 Anthony Hankerson
Wide Receivers: #7 Trent Walker, #1 David Wells, Jr., and #3 Taz Reddicks
Tight End: #8 Bryce Caufield
Left Tackle: #69 Jacob Strand
Left Guard: #64 Ryan Berger
Center: #55 Van Wells
Right Guard: #78 Nathan Elu
Right Tackle: #73 Tyler Morano
First Team Defense (Nickel Personnel: 4DL, 2LB, 5DB)
Defensive Tackles: #59 Tevita Pome’e and #98 Thomas Collins
Edge Defenders: #18 Kai Wallin and #25 Nikko Taylor
Inside Linebackers: #7 Dexter Foster and #9 Raesjon Davis
Boundary Corners: #23 Exodus Ayers and #22 Jalil Tucker
Nickel Corner: #8 Sailasa Vadrawale III
Safeties: #17 Skyler Thomas and #12 Tyrice Ivy Jr.
First Team Specialists
Placekicker: #28 Caleb Ojeda
Punter: #38 AJ Winsor
Kick Returners: #1 David Wells Jr. and #26 Salahadin Allah
Punt Returner: #7 Trent Walker
Long snapper: #48 Dylan Black
Holder: #38 AJ Winsor
More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI
Have you checked out State of the Beavs?
Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.
Check out the latest episode!