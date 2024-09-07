Oregon State Basketball Signs 6'9" French Forward Maxim Logue
Wayne Tinkle's Oregon State basketball program made a significant addition for the upcoming season on Friday in the form of Frenchg forward Maxim Logue.
Logue, who measures 6'9", will be a freshman for the 2024 season. He has represented France in international play at the U17 and U18 level. He shot 54.5 percent from the floor at the 2023 U18 European Championship.
"We are really happy to be adding Maxim to our squad," Tinkle said in a press release. "We're very excited about his potential. He's a skilled, athletic, post player that is going to add some physicality to our front-court. Maxim is a player with tremendous upside, and he's going to be a great addition to our program."
Other Reading Material from On SI
WATCH: Oregon State Head Coach Trent Bray Talks Week Two At San Diego State
Oregon State Football: Best Bets vs San Diego State - Odds, Props, Over/Under
Pair of Sophomore Guards Will Have to Step Up for Oregon State in 2024-25