Oregon State Beavers On SI

Oregon State Beavers Drop 19 Spots in SP+ Rankings After Oregon Loss

Joe Londergan

Oregon State Beavers offensive lineman Joshua Gray (67) pushes up against Oregon’s offense during the annual rivalry game on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024 at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore.
Oregon State Beavers offensive lineman Joshua Gray (67) pushes up against Oregon’s offense during the annual rivalry game on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024 at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. / Abigail Dollins/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

In Saturday's latest edition of the rivalry formerly known as the Civil War, the Oregon State Beavers kept it competitive with the #9 Oregon Ducks for the first half. However, Oregon State were shut out in the second half and gave up 27 points to make the final score 49-14.

Unfortunately for the Beavers, that performance caused them to fall 19 spots in ESPN's latest SP+ rankings from #47 to #66. The Beavers saw the sixth-largest decrease in their ranking this week nationwide.

Oregon State allowed an average of 9.3 yards per play while gaining 4.6 yards per play.

What is SP+? In a single sentence, it's a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency.

Bill Connelly, ESPN

The good news for the Beavers: they look to rebound this week against a Purdue team that fell a whopping 41 spots from #58 to #89 after a 66-17 loss to Notre Dame. That game is set for 5:30 PM PT this Saturday and can be seen on The CW.

More Reading Material From On SI

State of the Beavs: Pac-12 Realignment Targets + Good & Bad from the Oregon Loss

3 Things We Learned From Oregon State's Loss to Oregon in Week 3

WATCH: Trent Bray Talks Oregon State's Loss To Ducks, Previews Purdue Matchup

Published
Joe Londergan

JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

Home/Football