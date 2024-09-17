Oregon State Beavers Drop 19 Spots in SP+ Rankings After Oregon Loss
In Saturday's latest edition of the rivalry formerly known as the Civil War, the Oregon State Beavers kept it competitive with the #9 Oregon Ducks for the first half. However, Oregon State were shut out in the second half and gave up 27 points to make the final score 49-14.
Unfortunately for the Beavers, that performance caused them to fall 19 spots in ESPN's latest SP+ rankings from #47 to #66. The Beavers saw the sixth-largest decrease in their ranking this week nationwide.
Oregon State allowed an average of 9.3 yards per play while gaining 4.6 yards per play.
What is SP+? In a single sentence, it's a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency.- Bill Connelly, ESPN
The good news for the Beavers: they look to rebound this week against a Purdue team that fell a whopping 41 spots from #58 to #89 after a 66-17 loss to Notre Dame. That game is set for 5:30 PM PT this Saturday and can be seen on The CW.
