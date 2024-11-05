Oregon State Drop 3 Spots in SP+ Rankings After Week 10 Bye
In Week 9, the Oregon State Beavers suffered a 44-7 loss to Cal, which dropped them 10 spots in ESPN's SP+ rankings to #78 nationally. In Week 10, the Beavers were on a bye, causing them to drop again, though not by a huge amount.
Entering Wee 11, Oregon State are #81 in the nation with a total SP+ rating of -4.1, down further from -3.5.
"What is SP+? In a single sentence, it's a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency."- Bill Connelly, ESPN
Oregon State return to action this week and face another tough test in the San Jose State Spartans. SJSU are 5-3 on the season and enter Week 11 at #87 in the SP+ rankings with a rating of -5.2. That matchup is scheduled for Saturday, November 9 at 12:30 PM PT on The CW.
