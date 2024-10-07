Oregon State Beavers Fall 8 Spots in SP+ Rankings Despite 2OT Win Over Colorado State
Oregon State claimed a 39-31 win over Colorado State this past weekend in double overtime, moving to a 4-1 record on the year. Despite the cause for celebration in Corvallis, the Beavers fell in this week's SP+ ratings from ESPN.
Oregon State entered this past weekend at #63 with an overall rating of 4.1. In the latest rankings, the Beavers have an overall rating of 1.5, moving them to #71.
What is SP+? In a single sentence, it's a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency.- Bill Connelly, ESPN
The Beavs' win was their first overtime contest since 2018. The eight-point win was also their smallest margin of victory this season. That likely played a role in the fall. Oregon State's rating had a bigger fall than all but six FBS clubs this week.
Oregon State return to the field this Saturday with a road trip to Reno to face the 2-4 Nevada Wolf Pack. That game is scheduled for 4:30 PM PT/7:30 PM ET on CBS Sports Network. Nevada's SP+ rating is -9.7, #99 in FBS.
More Reading Material From On SI
WATCH: Oregon State Head Coach Trent Bray Praises Resilient Beavers For Overtime Win
RECAP: Oregon State Wins Double Overtime Thriller 39-31 Over Colorado State
Former Dutch Bros CEO Donates $3 Million to Oregon State Basketball