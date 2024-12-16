Oregon State Beavers On SI

Oregon State Beavers Lose Two Critical Linebackers To Transfer Portal

Joe Londergan

Sep 21, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers linebacker Melvin Jordan IV (44) and linebacker Zakaih Saez (10) celebrate a touchdown during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
After a 5-7 campaign under first-year head coach Trent Bray, the Oregon State Beavers are hoping to retain as many of their key contributors as possible. That effort took a hit this week with linebackers Melvin Jordan IV and Isaiah Chisom entering their names into the transfer portal.

Jordan will have two years of eligibility remaining after three seasons with OSU. The Florida native made 67 tackles with 6.5 tackles for loss and a pass deflection. In 2024, he made 45 tackles with 2.5 tackles for loss.

Chisom will have three seasons of eligibility remaining. In his first two with the Beavers, He made 89 tackles in that span with nine for a loss. a sack, a forced fumble, and a pass breakup. Chisom was OSU's second-leading tackler this year with 75.

Jordan and Chisom are two of six Beavers that have entered the portal in this window. The transfer portal window closes for the winter on December 28, though that is the cutoff for when athletes can enter the portal, not when they can change schools.

