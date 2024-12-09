Oregon State Beavers Offensive Lineman Luka Vincic Enters Transfer Portal

Oregon State Beavers On SI

Nov 19, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon State Beavers offensive lineman Luka Vincic (63) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The winter transfer portal window opened on Monday, giving college football players nationwide a chance to seek new opportunities.

Following a 5-7 season, several Oregon State Beavers have entered the portal. Among them is redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Luka Vincic. The 6'5" Bothell native will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Over the past three seasons, Vincic has appeared in 22 games. In 2024, he appeared in 10 and started two at center. Vincic also made multiple appearances at right guard this season. He helped pave the way for a rushing attack that averaged 6.71 yards per attempt this past season.

In the class of 2022, Vincic was a three-star prospect and the #13 prospect in the state of Washington. At that time, he received offers from Utah, Cal, Arizona State, Air Force, and UNLV on the FBS side, as well as several Ivy League programs.

The transfer portal closes for the winter on December 28.

