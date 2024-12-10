Oregon State Beavers Quarterback Dom Montiel Enters Transfer Portal
Oregon State redshirt sophomore quarterback Dom Montiel entered his name into the transfer portal on Monday. The Coos Bay product spent three seasons in Corvallis, but never saw game action.
"I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal with 2 years of eligibility remaining. I want to thank my coaches for the opportunity to compete at Oregon State and for my development as a player and person. To my teammates thank you for the lifelong brotherhood," Montiel wrote in a post on X.
Then Marshfield High School product was Oregon 4A State Offensive Player of the Year as a senior in 2021, leading his team to a state title. The former three-star recruit came to OSU as a preferred walk-on.
The transfer portal closes for the winter on December 28, though that is the cutoff for when athletes can enter the portal, not when they can change schools.
