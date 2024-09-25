Oregon State Beavers Up 3 Spots In SP+ Rankings From Week 5
Last week, Oregon State's bad second half against the Oregon Ducks saw them drop to #66 in ESPN's SP+ Rankings. Then, the Beavers were able to take down Purdue in Corvallis by a final score of 38-21.
The Beavers are off in Week Five of the college football season, but will spend their week off at the #63 spot in the aforementioned rankings. The Beavs improve from a total SP+ rating of 0.8 to 2.2 as they improve to a record of three wins and one loss.
What is SP+? In a single sentence, it's a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency.- Bill Connelly, ESPN
The Beavers also lead the nation in time of possession per game with 37 minutes and 56 seconds.
The Beavers resume their season on October 5 against the Colorado State Rams, OSU's future conference mates. The Rams enter this week at #108. CSU is off this week as well.
