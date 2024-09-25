Oregon State Beavers On SI

Oregon State Beavers Up 3 Spots In SP+ Rankings From Week 5

Joe Londergan

Sep 21, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers place kicker Everett Hayes (35) kicks an extra point during the fourth quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
Last week, Oregon State's bad second half against the Oregon Ducks saw them drop to #66 in ESPN's SP+ Rankings. Then, the Beavers were able to take down Purdue in Corvallis by a final score of 38-21.

The Beavers are off in Week Five of the college football season, but will spend their week off at the #63 spot in the aforementioned rankings. The Beavs improve from a total SP+ rating of 0.8 to 2.2 as they improve to a record of three wins and one loss.

What is SP+? In a single sentence, it's a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency.

Bill Connelly, ESPN

The Beavers also lead the nation in time of possession per game with 37 minutes and 56 seconds.

The Beavers resume their season on October 5 against the Colorado State Rams, OSU's future conference mates. The Rams enter this week at #108. CSU is off this week as well.

