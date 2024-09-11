Oregon State Beavers Up to #47 in SP+ Rankings After Two Weeks

Oregon State Beavers On SI

Oregon State Beavers wide receiver David Wells Jr. (6) celebrates a touchdown during the second half of the game against Idaho State on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024 at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. / Abigail Dollins/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK
After the first two weeks of the college football season, the Beavers have seen a slight rise in ESPN's SP+ rankings from where they began the season.

Heading into their opener against Idaho State, Oregon State found themselves at #50 with a score of 3.2. Following that 38-15 win, the Beavers dropped to #60 with a score of 2.1. Then the Beavers shutout San Diego State 21-0 and rose 13 spots to #47 and a score of 5.4.

ESPN's Bill Connelly, creator of the system, describes it as a "tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency." It's not necessarily a power ranking.

The Beavs find themselves inside the top 50 in both offensive SP+ (29.9) and defensive SP+ (24.3), but are towards the bottom of the NCAA in special teams SP+ (-0.2). The Beavers gave up a safety on a botched long snap on a punting play in Week One and missed two field goals against San Diego State.

Oregon State' season continues Saturday within the confines of Reser Stadium, as the Beavers host the #9 Oregon Ducks.

