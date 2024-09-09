Oregon State Broke A 48-Year-Old Program Record In Week 2 Win at San Diego State
The Oregon State Beavers picked up their first road win of the Trent Bray era of Saturday with a 21-0 shutout against San Diego State.
"I thought they did a great job making them earn everything, just keeping the ball in front of us," said Oregon State head coach Trent Bray after the win. As the Beavers former defensive coordinator, the nature of the win was no doubt a point of extra pride for Bray.
The Beaver defense allowed just seven total first downs against the Aztecs and held them to two third-down conversions on 12 attempts. That allowed OSU to dominate the time-of-possession, holding the ball for 41 minutes.
Also adding to the significance of the win was the length of time a win like this actually happened for the Beavers. the last time that Oregon State shutout an opponent in a road win, the year was 1976. OSU beat Hawaii 59-0 in Honolulu that season.
In general, their last road shutout was at Oregon in 1983, but that chapter of the storied rivalry ended in a 0-0 tie. Now, the Beavers prepare for the latest chapter of their rivalry with Oregon: this Saturday 14 at Reser Stadium. Kick off is scheduled for 12:30 PM PT on FOX.
