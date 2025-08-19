Oregon State Coach Will Heck Named to 247Sports' 30Under30 List
247Sports released their 30under30 for 2025 Tuesday morning. The list looks to identify rising stars in college football coaching. Previous names on the list include Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham, Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann and Florida general manager Jacob LaFrance. This year a Beaver, Tight Ends Coach Will Heck, made the list.
Heck has been with the Beavers since 2023. Prior to this season he was an offensive quality control assistant, but he was promoted to tight ends coach after the conclusion to the 2024 season. Prior to his time in Corvallis, he was the offensive line coach at Linfield. During his two years with the Wildcats the team posted an overall record of 18-2.
Heck's knowledge of multiple offensive positions, and his abilities as a recruiter, were cited by 247 for his inclusion on the list. "Heck is known as a gregarious personality and good recruiter. He also, with his O-line background, has an excellent understanding of multiple areas of the offense."
Beavs' secondary coach AJ Cooper also made the list.
Heck and the rest of the Beavers start the season in just over a week, with California coming to Corvallis to kick off 2025.