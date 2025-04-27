Oregon State Beavers On SI

Oregon State Defensive Back Jaden Robinson Signs Free Agent Deal With Denver Broncos

Sep 16, 2023; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers defensive back Jaden Robinson (4) looks on during the second half against the San Diego State Aztecs at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images
Sep 16, 2023; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers defensive back Jaden Robinson (4) looks on during the second half against the San Diego State Aztecs at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images
While no players from the 2024 Oregon State Beavers football team heard their name called this weekend during the 2025 NFL Draft, several have since signed free agent deals with NFL teams.

Defensive back Jaden Robinson was signed by the Denver Broncos over the weekend, he shared on his Instagram page.

A product of Auburn, Washington, Robinson signed with Oregon State as a three-star recruit in 2018. He spent a total of seven years in Corvallis, appearing in a total of 41 games with 89 total tackles, three tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, 11 pass breakups, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

The Beavs' roster listed him at six feet tall and 186 pounds. At his pro day, he recorded a 40-yard dash time of 4.49 seconds and a 38-inch vertical jump with 14 reps on the bench press. He also recorded a broad jump of ten feet and four inches.

Robinson was one of four players from last season's Oregon State squad to announce free agency deals over the weekend. Offensive linemen Joshua Gray and Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan signed with the Atlanta Falcons and Baltimore Ravens, respectively. Tight end Jermaine Terry II also signed a deal with the New York Giants.

