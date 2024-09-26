Oregon State Football Announces 2027-2028 Series With BYU
The Oregon State football program announced Wednesday a series of games with the Brigham Young University Cougars. The new series will begin 2027 when the Beavers travel to Provo on September 25, 2027. The second game will take place September 9, 2028 in Corvallis.
The two teams have not met on the gridiron since 2012. Oregon State leads the all-time series 6-5.
BYU completed over a decade of FBS independence from 2011 to 2022. They recently moved to the Big 12 conference prior to the 2012 season. The Cougars are now in their ninth season under the leadership of head coach Kalani Sitake in 2024. Sitake has an overall record of 65-41 as the Cougars head coach.
