Oregon State Football Announces Home-And-Home Series with Wake Forest For 2025 & 2029
A future two-game series between the Oregon State Beavers and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons was formally announced on Wednesday morning. The series will begin in 2025 when Wake Forest comes to Corvallis. The Beavers will then make the trip east to Winston-Salem, North Carolina in 2029.
The specific dates for these matchups will be announced at a later date.
2025 will mark the first meeting of the Beavs and the Deacs. The 2029 matchup will mark the first time that a current member of the ACC plays in Corvallis while active in the league. Stanford and Cal have obviously made the trip many times, but those meetings came while the two were members of the Pac-12.
Wake Forest's trip west next year will replace a previously planned game at Ole Miss in 2025.
