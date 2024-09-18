Oregon State Beavers On SI

Oregon State Football Announces Home-And-Home Series with Wake Forest For 2025 & 2029

Joe Londergan

Sep 23, 2023; Pullman, Washington, USA; Oregon State Beavers helmet sits during a game against the Washington State Cougars in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
Sep 23, 2023; Pullman, Washington, USA; Oregon State Beavers helmet sits during a game against the Washington State Cougars in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images / James Snook-Imagn Images
In this story:

A future two-game series between the Oregon State Beavers and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons was formally announced on Wednesday morning. The series will begin in 2025 when Wake Forest comes to Corvallis. The Beavers will then make the trip east to Winston-Salem, North Carolina in 2029.

The specific dates for these matchups will be announced at a later date.

2025 will mark the first meeting of the Beavs and the Deacs. The 2029 matchup will mark the first time that a current member of the ACC plays in Corvallis while active in the league. Stanford and Cal have obviously made the trip many times, but those meetings came while the two were members of the Pac-12.

Wake Forest's trip west next year will replace a previously planned game at Ole Miss in 2025.

More Reading Material From On SI

GAME RECAP: Beavers Routed by Rival Ducks, 49-14

Michigan Transfer WR Darrius Clemons Will Debut Against Purdue

WATCH: Trent Bray Talks Oregon State's Loss To Ducks, Previews Purdue Matchup

Published
Joe Londergan

JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

Home/Football