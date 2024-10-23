Oregon State Football Announces Two Games Against Washington State For 2025 Season
As the Pac-12 continues to search for more expansion candidates, the Oregon State Beavers and Washington State Cougars have signed a unique scheduling agreement for the 2025 season. The two sides will play twice next year, November 1 in Corvallis and November 29 in Pullman.
The agreement marks the first time since 1945 that WSU and OSU have met twice in the same season.
"We elected to play two games against Washington State in order to maximize the strength of this schedule, which includes intriguing matchups both at home and on the road,” Oregon State athletic director Scott Barnes said in a statement released Wednesday.
In Oregon State' last ten matchups with the Cougs, the Beavers have won just once (2022 in Corvallis).
The agreement rounds out a full 12-game schedule for Oregon State, finalized on Wednesday.
More Reading Material From On SI
State of the Beavs: What Worked & What Didn't vs UNLV + Oregon State at Cal Preview
RECRUITING: Oregon State Lands Commitment From 3-Star 2025 QB Tristan Ti'a
WATCH: Oregon State Coach Trent Bray Looks Ahead To Cal Game in Berkeley