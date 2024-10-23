Oregon State Beavers On SI

Oregon State Football Announces Two Games Against Washington State For 2025 Season

Joe Londergan

Sep 16, 2017; Pullman, WA, USA; Oregon State Beavers cheerleader carries the school flag out onto the field before a game against the Washington State Cougars at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
As the Pac-12 continues to search for more expansion candidates, the Oregon State Beavers and Washington State Cougars have signed a unique scheduling agreement for the 2025 season. The two sides will play twice next year, November 1 in Corvallis and November 29 in Pullman.

The agreement marks the first time since 1945 that WSU and OSU have met twice in the same season. 

"We elected to play two games against Washington State in order to maximize the strength of this schedule, which includes intriguing matchups both at home and on the road,” Oregon State athletic director Scott Barnes said in a statement released Wednesday. 

In Oregon State' last ten matchups with the Cougs, the Beavers have won just once (2022 in Corvallis).

The agreement rounds out a full 12-game schedule for Oregon State, finalized on Wednesday.

Joe Londergan
