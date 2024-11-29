Oregon State Beavers On SI

Oregon State Football: Best Bets vs Boise State - Spread, Over/Under, Props

Joe Londergan

Nov 23, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers cheerleaders during the fourth quarter against the Washington State Cougars at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers cheerleaders during the fourth quarter against the Washington State Cougars at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

This Black Friday, the Oregon State Beavers take a (fairly) short trip east to take on the #11 Boise State Broncos. Unsurprisingly, the 5-6 Beavers are three-score underdogs against one of the favorites to reach the College Football Playoff and their star running back, Ashton Jeanty.

For those looking to place a bet on the game, they can do so in a variety of ways, depending on the state. See below for the game's lines, interesting prop bets, and favored outcomes from DraftKings.

Spread: Boise State -18.5 (-110), Oregon State +18.5 (-110) Point Total: O/U 57.5 (O:-108, U:-112) Moneyline: Oregon State +675, Boise State -1050

Ashton Jeanty Rushing Yards: 70+ (-20000), 80+ (-6000), 90+ (-3000), 100+ (-1600), 110+ (-1000), 120+ (-650), 180+ (-120)

Anthony Hankerson Rushing Yards: 25+ (-8000), 40+ (-1100), 50+ (-525), 60+ (-290), 70+ (-180), 79+ (-125), 80+ (-120), 90+ (+120), 100+ (+170), 110+ (+235), 120+ (+320)

Longest Touchdown: Oregon State (+170), Neither (+2000), Boise State (-260)

Boise State Total TDs: Over 4.5 (-155), Under 4.5 (+115)

Oregon State Total TDs: Over 2.5 (+125), Under 2.5 (-175)

More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI

Oregon State Football: Keys to Victory vs Boise State Broncos

Oregon State Offensive Line Coach Kyle DeVan Nominated For Broyles Award

State of the Beavs: Claiming The Pac-2 Title + Optimism For Beaver MBB

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

Home/Football