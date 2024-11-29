Oregon State Football: Best Bets vs Boise State - Spread, Over/Under, Props
This Black Friday, the Oregon State Beavers take a (fairly) short trip east to take on the #11 Boise State Broncos. Unsurprisingly, the 5-6 Beavers are three-score underdogs against one of the favorites to reach the College Football Playoff and their star running back, Ashton Jeanty.
For those looking to place a bet on the game, they can do so in a variety of ways, depending on the state. See below for the game's lines, interesting prop bets, and favored outcomes from DraftKings.
Spread: Boise State -18.5 (-110), Oregon State +18.5 (-110) Point Total: O/U 57.5 (O:-108, U:-112) Moneyline: Oregon State +675, Boise State -1050
Ashton Jeanty Rushing Yards: 70+ (-20000), 80+ (-6000), 90+ (-3000), 100+ (-1600), 110+ (-1000), 120+ (-650), 180+ (-120)
Anthony Hankerson Rushing Yards: 25+ (-8000), 40+ (-1100), 50+ (-525), 60+ (-290), 70+ (-180), 79+ (-125), 80+ (-120), 90+ (+120), 100+ (+170), 110+ (+235), 120+ (+320)
Longest Touchdown: Oregon State (+170), Neither (+2000), Boise State (-260)
Boise State Total TDs: Over 4.5 (-155), Under 4.5 (+115)
Oregon State Total TDs: Over 2.5 (+125), Under 2.5 (-175)
