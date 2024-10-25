Oregon State Football: Best Bets vs Cal - Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline, Props
The Oregon State Beavers face former Pac-12 foe Cal this week, with kickoff scheduled for 1 PM PT on ESPN2. OSU are 4-3 to start the season, but find themselves on a two-game losing streak ahead of their trip south to Berkeley. The Beavers are underdogs for the second consecutive week.
For those looking to place a bet on the game, they can do so in a variety of ways, depending on the state. See below for the game's lines, interesting prop bets, and favored outcomes from DraftKings.
Spread: Cal -10.5 (-110) Point Total: O/U 49.5 (O: -110, U:-110) Moneyline: Oregon State (+330), Cal (-425)
Total Touchdowns: Over 6 (+100), Under 6 (-130)
Longest Touchdown: Oregon State (+150), Neither (+1900), California (-220)
Anthony Hankerson Rushing Yards: 80+ (-120), 81+ (-115), 90+ (+130), 100+ (+200)
Gevani McCoy Rushing Yards: 25+ (-270), 35+ (-115), 40+ (+125), 50+ (+230), 60+ (+400), 70+ (+700)
Trent Walker Receiving Yards: 70+ (+120), 80+ (+185), 90+ (+275), 100+ (+400), 110+ (+600), 120+ (+800)
More Reading Material From On SI
Week 9 - Oregon State @ Cal Football: How To Watch, Preview, Time/Date, Storylines
RECRUITING: Oregon State Lands Commitment From 3-Star 2025 QB Tristan Ti'a
Oregon State Stay Put in SP+ Rankings After UNLV Loss
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.