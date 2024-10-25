Oregon State Beavers On SI

Oregon State Football: Best Bets vs Cal - Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline, Props

Joe Londergan

Oct 5, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers cheerleaders perform before the game against the Colorado State Rams at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
The Oregon State Beavers face former Pac-12 foe Cal this week, with kickoff scheduled for 1 PM PT on ESPN2. OSU are 4-3 to start the season, but find themselves on a two-game losing streak ahead of their trip south to Berkeley. The Beavers are underdogs for the second consecutive week.

For those looking to place a bet on the game, they can do so in a variety of ways, depending on the state. See below for the game's lines, interesting prop bets, and favored outcomes from DraftKings.

Spread:  Cal -10.5 (-110) Point Total: O/U 49.5 (O: -110, U:-110) Moneyline: Oregon State (+330), Cal (-425)

Total Touchdowns: Over 6 (+100), Under 6 (-130)

Longest Touchdown: Oregon State (+150), Neither (+1900), California (-220)

Anthony Hankerson Rushing Yards: 80+ (-120), 81+ (-115), 90+ (+130), 100+ (+200)

Gevani McCoy Rushing Yards: 25+ (-270), 35+ (-115), 40+ (+125), 50+ (+230), 60+ (+400), 70+ (+700)

Trent Walker Receiving Yards: 70+ (+120), 80+ (+185), 90+ (+275), 100+ (+400), 110+ (+600), 120+ (+800)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Joe Londergan
Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

