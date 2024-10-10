Oregon State Beavers On SI

Oregon State Football: Best Bets vs Nevada - Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline, Props

Joe Londergan

Oct 5, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers cheerleaders perform during the second half against the Colorado State Rams at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
The Oregon State Beavers continued their excellent start to the season this past weekend with a double-overtime win over the Colorado State Rams. This week, the 4-1 Beavs take a trip south to Reno, Nevada, where they are slight favorites against another Mountain West Conference opponent.

For those looking to place a bet on the game, they can do so in a variety of ways, depending on the state. See below for the game's lines, interesting prop bets, and favored outcomes from DraftKings.

Spread: Oregon State -3.5 (-105) Point Total: O/U 47.5 (O: -108, U: -112) Moneyline: OSU (-162), Nevada (+136)

Total Touchdowns: Over 5.5 (-110), Under 5.5 (-12)

Longest Touchdown: OSU (-140), Nevada (+100), Neither (+1800)

Gevani McCoy Passing Yards: 150+ (-160), 161+ (-115), 175+ (+130), 200+ (+290), 225+ (+650)

Anthony Hankerson Rushing Yards: 25+ (-900), 40+ (-210), 49+ (-115), 50+ (-110), 60+ (+160), 70+ (+275), 80+ (+450), 90+ (+700)

