Oregon State Football: Best Bets vs Oregon Ducks - Odds, Props, Over/Under
The Oregon State Beavers host the Oregon Ducks once again in the latest chapter of the rivalry formerly known as the Civil War. It's a battle of contrasting styles with Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel utilizing the passing game and Oregon State's running backs eating up the clock.
For those looking to place a bet on the game, they can do so in a variety of ways, depending on the state. See below for the game's lines, interesting prop bets, and favored outcomes from DraftKings.
Spread: Oregon -16.5 (-110) Point Total: O/U 50 (-110) Moneyline: Oregon -800, Oregon State+550
Total Touchdowns: Over 6 (+100), Under 6 (-130)
First To Score: Oregon -220, Oregon State +170
Passing Yards:
Gevani McCoy: 150+ (-185), 175+ (+115)
Dillon Gabriel: 200+ (-4000), 300+ (-150)
First Oregon State TD Scorer:
Jam Griffin (+260)
Anthony Hankerson (+300)
First Oregon TD Scorer:
Jordan James (+320)
Tez Johnson (+390)
