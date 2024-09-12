Oregon State Beavers On SI

Oregon State Football: Best Bets vs Oregon Ducks - Odds, Props, Over/Under

Joe Londergan

Oregon State Beavers quarterback Gevani McCoy (4) warms up before the game against Idaho State on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024 at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore.
Oregon State Beavers quarterback Gevani McCoy (4) warms up before the game against Idaho State on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024 at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. / Abigail Dollins/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Oregon State Beavers host the Oregon Ducks once again in the latest chapter of the rivalry formerly known as the Civil War. It's a battle of contrasting styles with Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel utilizing the passing game and Oregon State's running backs eating up the clock.

For those looking to place a bet on the game, they can do so in a variety of ways, depending on the state. See below for the game's lines, interesting prop bets, and favored outcomes from DraftKings.

Spread: Oregon -16.5 (-110) Point Total: O/U 50 (-110) Moneyline: Oregon -800, Oregon State+550

Total Touchdowns: Over 6 (+100), Under 6 (-130)

First To Score: Oregon -220, Oregon State +170

Passing Yards:
Gevani McCoy: 150+ (-185), 175+ (+115)
Dillon Gabriel: 200+ (-4000), 300+ (-150)

First Oregon State TD Scorer:
Jam Griffin (+260)
Anthony Hankerson (+300)

First Oregon TD Scorer:
Jordan James (+320)
Tez Johnson (+390)

