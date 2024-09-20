Oregon State Beavers On SI

Oregon State Football: Best Bets vs. Purdue - Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline, Props

Joe Londergan

Oregon State Beavers run onto the field before the annual rivalry game against the Oregon Ducks on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024 at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore.
Oregon State Beavers run onto the field before the annual rivalry game against the Oregon Ducks on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024 at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. / Abigail Dollins/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Oregon State Beavers are staying home this week to host another Big Ten foe in the Purdue Boilermakers. A win over the Boilermakers would give the 2-1 Beavers their first win over a Power Conference opponent of the Trent Bray era. The door is open after Purdue lost to Notre Dame 66-7 last week.

For those looking to place a bet on the game, they can do so in a variety of ways, depending on the state. See below for the game's lines, interesting prop bets, and favored outcomes from DraftKings.

Spread: Oregon -4.5 (-108) Point Total: O/U 50 (Over: -112, Under: -108) Moneyline: Purdue (+154), Oregon State (-185)

Per BetMGM, Oregon State will cover the spread with 66% confidence.

First Touchdown: Anthony Hankerson (+550), Jam Griffin (+650), Trent Walker (+850), Devin Mockobee (+950), Gevani McCoy ( +1000)

Longest Touchdown: Purdue (+105), Oregon State (-150), Neither (+1900)

Total Touchdowns: Over 6 (+100), Under 6 (-130)

Anthony Hankerson Rushing Yards: 100+ (+255), 110+ (+390), 120+ (+550)

Gevani McCoy Passing Yards: 150+ (-250), 175+ (-115), 200+ (+180), 225+ (+390), 250+ (+900)

