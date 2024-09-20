Oregon State Football: Best Bets vs. Purdue - Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline, Props
The Oregon State Beavers are staying home this week to host another Big Ten foe in the Purdue Boilermakers. A win over the Boilermakers would give the 2-1 Beavers their first win over a Power Conference opponent of the Trent Bray era. The door is open after Purdue lost to Notre Dame 66-7 last week.
For those looking to place a bet on the game, they can do so in a variety of ways, depending on the state. See below for the game's lines, interesting prop bets, and favored outcomes from DraftKings.
Spread: Oregon -4.5 (-108) Point Total: O/U 50 (Over: -112, Under: -108) Moneyline: Purdue (+154), Oregon State (-185)
Per BetMGM, Oregon State will cover the spread with 66% confidence.
First Touchdown: Anthony Hankerson (+550), Jam Griffin (+650), Trent Walker (+850), Devin Mockobee (+950), Gevani McCoy ( +1000)
Longest Touchdown: Purdue (+105), Oregon State (-150), Neither (+1900)
Total Touchdowns: Over 6 (+100), Under 6 (-130)
Anthony Hankerson Rushing Yards: 100+ (+255), 110+ (+390), 120+ (+550)
Gevani McCoy Passing Yards: 150+ (-250), 175+ (-115), 200+ (+180), 225+ (+390), 250+ (+900)
