Oregon State Football: Best Bets vs San Diego State - Odds, Props, Over/Under
Oregon State started the season 1-0 last week thanks to a strong running game and a few key turnovers forced by the Beaver defense. A tougher task is on the table this week on the road against San Diego State, but the Beavers are still a slight favorite at most sportsbooks.
For those looking to place a bet on the game, they can do so in a variety of ways, depending on the state. See below for the game's lines, interesting prop bets, and favored outcomes from DraftKings.
Spread: Oregon State -6 (-110) Point Total: O/U 55.5 (O:-110, U:-115),Moneyline:OSU: -218, SDSU: +180
Per DraftKings, Oregon State has covered the spread in eight of its last nine September games against non-AP-ranked teams. Each of Oregon State's last four road games in September have also hit the over on total points. Finally, Oregon State has won each of its last nine September games against non-AP-ranked teams.
Team Totals:
Oregon State: Over 25.5 (-290), Under 25.5 (+200)
San Diego State: Over 19.5 (-275), Under 19.5 (+190)
Total Touchdowns: Over 7 (+105), Under 7 (-135)
Race To 10 Points: Oregon State (-200), San Diego State (+125), Neither (+2800)
