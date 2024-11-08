Oregon State Football: Best Bets vs San Jose State - Spread, Over/Under, Props
After falling to 4-4 on the year at Cal two weeks ago, Oregon State face another Bay Area opponent this week in the San Jose State Spartans. Now on a three-game losing streak, the Beavers are hoping to bounce back within the friendly confines of Reser Stadium on Saturday at 12:30 PT on ESPN2.
For those looking to place a bet on the game, they can do so in a variety of ways, depending on the state. See below for the game's lines, interesting prop bets, and favored outcomes from DraftKings.
Spread: Oregon State -1.5 (-110) Point Total: O/U 27.5 (O: -112, U:-108) Moneyline: Oregon State (-142), San Jose State (+120)
Longest Touchdown: San Jose State (+100), Oregon State (-145), Neither (+1800)
Total Touchdowns: Over 7 (-115), Under 7 (-115)
Largest Lead of the Game: Over 16.5 (-110), Under 16.5 (-120)
Oregon State Total Touchdowns: Over 3.5 (-145), Under 3.5 (+105)
San Jose State Total Touchdowns: Over 3.5 (+120), Under 3.5 (-165)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.