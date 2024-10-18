Oregon State Beavers On SI

Oregon State Football: Best Bets vs UNLV - Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline, Props

Joe Londergan

Oct 5, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers cheerleaders perform during the second half against the Colorado State Rams at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
Oct 5, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers cheerleaders perform during the second half against the Colorado State Rams at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
A 4-2 Oregon State team hosts a 5-1 UNLV team this week, with the Beavers coming off of a loss.

UNLV entered the season as one of the favorites to represent the Group of Five conferences in the College Football Playoff. Save for a close loss to Syracuse, the Rebels have looked like a team that largely fits that description. That's why they are favored in Saturday's clash in Corvallis.

For those looking to place a bet on the game, they can do so in a variety of ways, depending on the state. See below for the game's lines, interesting prop bets, and favored outcomes from DraftKings.

Spread: UNLV -7 (-105) Point Total: O/U 59.5 (O: -110, U: -110) Moneyline: UNLV (-245), Oregon State (+200)

Gevani McCoy Rushing Yards: 25+ (-575), 40+ (-150), 44+ (-115), 50+ (+125), 60+ (+215), 70+ (+370), 80+ (+600), 90+ (+950)

First To Score: UNLV (-166), Oregon State (+130)

Anytime TD Scorer: Anthony Hankerson (-475), Trent Walker (+130), Gevani McCoy (+190) Jermaine Terry (+195)

