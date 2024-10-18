Oregon State Football: Best Bets vs UNLV - Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline, Props
A 4-2 Oregon State team hosts a 5-1 UNLV team this week, with the Beavers coming off of a loss.
UNLV entered the season as one of the favorites to represent the Group of Five conferences in the College Football Playoff. Save for a close loss to Syracuse, the Rebels have looked like a team that largely fits that description. That's why they are favored in Saturday's clash in Corvallis.
For those looking to place a bet on the game, they can do so in a variety of ways, depending on the state. See below for the game's lines, interesting prop bets, and favored outcomes from DraftKings.
Spread: UNLV -7 (-105) Point Total: O/U 59.5 (O: -110, U: -110) Moneyline: UNLV (-245), Oregon State (+200)
Gevani McCoy Rushing Yards: 25+ (-575), 40+ (-150), 44+ (-115), 50+ (+125), 60+ (+215), 70+ (+370), 80+ (+600), 90+ (+950)
First To Score: UNLV (-166), Oregon State (+130)
Anytime TD Scorer: Anthony Hankerson (-475), Trent Walker (+130), Gevani McCoy (+190) Jermaine Terry (+195)
More Reading Material From On SI
Week 8 - Oregon State vs. UNLV Football: How To Watch, Preview, Time/Date, Storylines
State of the Beavs: Course Corrections After A Tough Trip To Reno + Previewing UNLV
WATCH: Oregon State Head Football Coach Trent Bray Talks Beavs' UNLV Matchup
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.