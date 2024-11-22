Oregon State Football: Best Bets vs Washington State - Spread, Over/Under, Props
The 4-6 Oregon State Beavers football team are once again in a tough spot in Week 13, hosting a #25 Washington State team that have made a habit of high-scoring games this season. Coming off of a 28-0 shutout loss to Air Force last weekend and in the midst of a five-game losing streak, the Beavers are underdogs two-touchdown underdogs to their Pac-12 compatriots.
For those looking to place a bet on the game, they can do so in a variety of ways, depending on the state. See below for the game's lines, interesting prop bets, and favored outcomes from BetMGM.
Spread: Washington State -12.5 (-110), Oregon State +12.5 (-110) Point Total: O/U 56.5(O:-110, U:-110) Moneyline: Washington State (-450), Oregon State (+340)
BetMGM's winning team model predicts Washington State will win with 81.4% confidence. BetMGM also predicts that Oregon State will cover the spread with 52.7% confidence.
Prop Bets From FanDuel
First Quarter Spread: -3.5 (+102), 3.5 (-128
First Half Winner: WSU (-320), OSU (+245)
First Quarter Winner: WSU (-250), OSU (+190)
