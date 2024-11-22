Oregon State Beavers On SI

Oregon State Football: Best Bets vs Washington State - Spread, Over/Under, Props

Joe Londergan

Nov 9, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers cheerleader performs during the third quarter against the San Jose State Spartans at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
Nov 9, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers cheerleader performs during the third quarter against the San Jose State Spartans at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 4-6 Oregon State Beavers football team are once again in a tough spot in Week 13, hosting a #25 Washington State team that have made a habit of high-scoring games this season. Coming off of a 28-0 shutout loss to Air Force last weekend and in the midst of a five-game losing streak, the Beavers are underdogs two-touchdown underdogs to their Pac-12 compatriots.

For those looking to place a bet on the game, they can do so in a variety of ways, depending on the state. See below for the game's lines, interesting prop bets, and favored outcomes from BetMGM.

Spread: Washington State -12.5 (-110), Oregon State +12.5 (-110) Point Total: O/U 56.5(O:-110, U:-110)  Moneyline: Washington State (-450), Oregon State (+340)

BetMGM's winning team model predicts Washington State will win with 81.4% confidence. BetMGM also predicts that Oregon State will cover the spread with 52.7% confidence.

Prop Bets From FanDuel

First Quarter Spread: -3.5 (+102), 3.5 (-128

First Half Winner: WSU (-320), OSU (+245)

First Quarter Winner: WSU (-250), OSU (+190)

More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI

Week 13 - Oregon State vs Washington State: How To Watch, Preview, Time/Date, Storylines

State of the Beavs: Huge Beaver Basketball Matchups This Week + Hosting Wazzu at Reser

WATCH: Trent Bray Talks Oregon State's "Disappointing" Performance At Air Force

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published |Modified
Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

Home/Football