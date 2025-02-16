Oregon State Football: DeVan Goes Pro, Cavanaugh Comes Home
It has been a whirlwind twenty-four hours for the Oregon State football program.
First, offensive line coach Kyle DeVan accepted an offer for an assistant offensive line coaching position with the NFL's Chicago Bears. The move brings DeVan to the NFL for the third time, after playing from 2008-12 and coaching on Sean Payton's 2015 New Orleans Saints staff.
Then, first reported by ESPN's Pete Thamel and confirmed by multiple outlets, the Beavers found DeVan's replacement: Mike Cavanaugh.
If that name sounds familiar, it should. The well-traveled offensive line coach tutored Beavers' blockers from 2005-14. Cavanaugh coached several Oregon State alums who reached the pros, including Isaac Seumalo, Andy Levitre, Mike Remmers, and the aforementioned DeVan.
When Mike Riley took Nebraska's head coaching job in 2015, Cavanaugh went with him. From there, the coaching carousel sent him to Syracuse, Arizona State, and most recently an analyst position with Dan Lanning's Oregon Ducks.
Earlier in his career, Cavanaugh first worked for Mike Riley with the NFL's San Diego Chargers (1997-98), then found success coaching the offensive line for June Jones' Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (1999-2004).