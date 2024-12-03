Oregon State Football Drops Out of Top 100 in SP+ Rankings After Boise State Loss
The Oregon State Beavers have concluded their first regular season under head coach Trent Bray following a 34-18 loss to Boise State over the weekend. The Beavs finish with a record five wins and seven loss, missing out on postseason eligibility.
Following the Boise State loss, the Beavers will fall to #101 in ESPN's SP+ rankings released at the conclusion of Week 14. It's a drop of two spots in the rankings from #99 the previous week. Their team rating also dropped from -9.2 to -10.1.
"What is SP+? In a single sentence, it's a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency."- Bill Connelly, ESPN
The Beavers will finish the regular season allowing 399 yards per game, #97 in FBS total defense after 12 games. Offensively, the Beavers average 390 yards per game, #63 in total offense
The next major event for Oregon State football will be Wednesday, December 4 as they welcome a new batch of high school signees.
More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI
RECAP: Boise State Broncos Buck Oregon State Beavers, 34-18
Scott Rueck Speaks Following Oregon State's Win Over Boston College in the Bahamas
RECRUITING: 2025 3-Star OT Maddox Conway of Cypress, Texas Commits to Oregon State