Oregon State Football Drops Out of Top 100 in SP+ Rankings After Boise State Loss

Nov 29, 2024; Boise, Idaho, USA; Oregon State Beavers running back Anthony Hankerson (0) runs for an 83 yard touchdown during the second quarter against the Boise State Broncos at Albertsons Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-Imagn Images / Brian Losness-Imagn Images
The Oregon State Beavers have concluded their first regular season under head coach Trent Bray following a 34-18 loss to Boise State over the weekend. The Beavs finish with a record five wins and seven loss, missing out on postseason eligibility.

Following the Boise State loss, the Beavers will fall to #101 in ESPN's SP+ rankings released at the conclusion of Week 14. It's a drop of two spots in the rankings from #99 the previous week. Their team rating also dropped from -9.2 to -10.1.

"What is SP+? In a single sentence, it's a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency."

Bill Connelly, ESPN

The Beavers will finish the regular season allowing 399 yards per game, #97 in FBS total defense after 12 games. Offensively, the Beavers average 390 yards per game, #63 in total offense

The next major event for Oregon State football will be Wednesday, December 4 as they welcome a new batch of high school signees.

