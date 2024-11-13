Oregon State Football Falls 10 Spots in SP+ Rankings After San Jose State Loss
Oregon State continued their losing streak this past week with a 49-28 loss to San Jose State. The loss puts the Beavers' record at 4-5 on the season. Unfortunately for Trent Bray's team, the latest loss means another significant drop in ESPN's latest SP+ rankings.
The Beavers find themselves down 10 spots from #81 to #91 entering Week 12. Their total SP+ rating dropped more than two full points from -4.1 to -6.4.
"What is SP+? In a single sentence, it's a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency."- Bill Connelly, ESPN
In terms of yardage, the San Jose State game was an improvement for Oregon State, totaling 474 yards of offense. However, three turnovers, including an interception returned for a touchdown, hurt their cause deeply.
The Beaver defense also allowed more than 400 yards to an opponent for the fifth time this year.
Oregon State need to win two of their final three games to qualify for the postseason. Fortunately for them, they face an Air Force team this week that finds themselves all the way down to #119 this week.
