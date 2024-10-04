Oregon State Beavers On SI

Oregon State Football Headed Southeast in Latest Bowl Game Projections

Joe Londergan

Sep 21, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers running back Jam Griffin (8) runs the ball for a touchdown during the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
The Oregon State Beavers have started the season with a 3-1 record and while some of their toughest matchups of the season are still ahead of them, there's a certain degree of confidence that the Trent Bray's team will return to a bowl game in 2024.

In ESPN's latest bowl projections following the fifth week of the season, the Beavers were projected to different postseason destinations by the outlet's Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schalbach.

Schlabach picked the Beavs to reach the 68 Ventures Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. Their opponent, based on Schlabach's projections, would be the Georgia Southern Eagles from the Sun Belt Conference. That game would be Thursday, December 26, at 9 PM ET on ESPN.

Bonagura picked the Beavers to reach the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl in Shreveport, Louisiana. That contest would be Saturday, December 28 at 9:15 PM ET on ESPN. Bonagura also projected the West Virginia Mountaineers to reach that game.

Oregon State have reached a bowl game in each of the previous three seasons all under current Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith.

Joe Londergan
