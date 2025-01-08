Oregon State Beavers On SI

Oregon State Football Hires New RB Coach

Buffalo running backs coach Ray Pickering joins the orange & black, in the same role.

Matt Bagley

zSep 21, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers running back Anthony Hankerson (0), wide receiver Trent Walker (7) and quarterback Gevani McCoy (4) celebrate a touchdown during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
zSep 21, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers running back Anthony Hankerson (0), wide receiver Trent Walker (7) and quarterback Gevani McCoy (4) celebrate a touchdown during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

A rising star is orbiting the Valley Football Center.

According to multiple outlets, the Beavers are set to hire Buffalo running backs coach Ray Pickering to their coaching staff, filling the vacant running backs coach role left by new Idaho head coach Thomas Ford Jr.

Pickering coached one season at Buffalo, developing an all-MAC conference selection Al-Jay Henderson, who led the conference in rushing with over 1,000 yards.

Prior to his 2024 campaign in Buffalo, Pickering spent the 2023 season as the offensive coordinator at D1 FCS Norfolk State (VA), and the 2022 season as an analyst and recruiter at Texas for Steve Sarkisian.

Coach Pickering is widely respected by his peers, earning a place on the AFCA's 35 Under 35, and FootballScoop.com's Minority Rising Stars List.

It is not known at this time if Pickering will also fill Ford Jr's recruiting responsibilities, or if another coach on the staff will fill that role.

More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI

RECRUITING: Oregon State Announces Full List of 2025 Transfers

TRANSFER PORTAL: Miami Tight End Riley Williams Commits To Oregon State

PREVIEW: Oregon State Men's Basketball at Santa Clara

Published |Modified
Matt Bagley
MATT BAGLEY

Matt fell in love with radio during his college days at Oregon Tech, and pursued a nine year career in sports broadcasting with Klamath Falls' and Medford's highest-rated sports radio stations. He currently lives in McMinnville wine country and is excited to talk about the Beavers again.

Home/Football