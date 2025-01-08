Oregon State Football Hires New RB Coach
A rising star is orbiting the Valley Football Center.
According to multiple outlets, the Beavers are set to hire Buffalo running backs coach Ray Pickering to their coaching staff, filling the vacant running backs coach role left by new Idaho head coach Thomas Ford Jr.
Pickering coached one season at Buffalo, developing an all-MAC conference selection Al-Jay Henderson, who led the conference in rushing with over 1,000 yards.
Prior to his 2024 campaign in Buffalo, Pickering spent the 2023 season as the offensive coordinator at D1 FCS Norfolk State (VA), and the 2022 season as an analyst and recruiter at Texas for Steve Sarkisian.
Coach Pickering is widely respected by his peers, earning a place on the AFCA's 35 Under 35, and FootballScoop.com's Minority Rising Stars List.
It is not known at this time if Pickering will also fill Ford Jr's recruiting responsibilities, or if another coach on the staff will fill that role.
