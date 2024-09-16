Oregon State Football: Michigan Transfer WR Darrius Clemons Will Debut Against Purdue
Oregon State head football coach Trent Bray confirmed Monday that Michigan transfer wide receiver Darrius Clemons is expected to make his first game appearance for the Beavers this Saturday when OSU hosts Purdue.
Clemons missed the Beavs' first three contests of the year with an injury suffered in fall camp.
Clemons graduated from Portland's Westview High School as a four-star recruit and the #1 high school prospect in Oregon in 2022. The 6'3" receiver should add another dimension to the Beavs' passing game, led by quarterback Gevani McCoy.
After Clemons practiced with the team on Sunday, Bray noted that Clemons "definitely will be back" this week. Over two years with Michigan, Clemons caught four passes for a total of 40 yards.
"His physical ability, size, ability to run, what it can do to a defense, I'm excited to get him on the field finally," Bray noted.
Defensive back Skyler Thomas and center Van Wells are also expected to return from injury this week for Oregon State.
OSU hosts Purdue on Saturday with kickoff scheduled for 5:30 PM PT on The CW.
More Reading Material From On SI
GAME RECAP: Beavers Routed by Rival Ducks, 49-14
Johan Munch Adds Skill to Oregon State Front Court at 6-foot-11
Oregon State Baseball Will Face Baylor, Auburn, Ohio State in Texas in 2025