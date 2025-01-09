Oregon State Football Promotes Will Heck To Tight Ends Coach
After Oregon State tight ends coach Jon Boyer left the program last week to join Jonathan Smith's staff at Oregon State, the Beavers have found a replacement.
Head coach Trent Bray opted to promote from within, elevating offensive quality control coach Will Heck to Boyer's old role.
Heck, a Corvallis native, joined Bray's staff this past season after two years as the offensive line coach with the Linfield Wildcats (Division III). Heck also has four years as an offensive quality control coach and offensive graduate assistant at Cal on his resume.
Heck's position group will look a little different in 2025 than it did this past season. Senior Jermaine Terry II led the group, catching 23 passes for 375 yards and a touchdown. Terry will now try to earn a professional opportunity after using up his college eligibility. However, Bryce Caufield is currently slated to return for his redshirt senior season after catching six balls for 90 yards and a touchdown.
In 2025, two notable transfers and former four-star recruits will join the group: BYU's Jackson Bowers and Miami's Riley WIlliams.
Bowers did not catch a pass at BYU in two seasons, but appeared in five total games. He was the #22 tight end in the nation in the class of 2023, per 247Sports.
In two seasons with the Hurricanes, Williams appeared in 21 games, catching 15 passes for 187 yards and a touchdown. The 6'6" junior previously won a high school state championship in the state of Oregon with Portland's Central Catholic HS.
Both Bowers and Williams will also likely play a key blocking role for a running game that finished #29 in FBS this past season with 189.2 yards per game on the ground.
