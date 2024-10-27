Oregon State Football: Trent Bray Talks Quarterback Change in Cal Loss
Understandably, Oregon State Beavers head coach Trent Bray was not happy with his team's performance following a 44-7 loss to Cal on Saturday.
"We didn’t play well at all, on any phase. Didn’t coach well, didn’t play well, unacceptable," Bray noted to media in attendance.
Speaking to OregonLive.com, Bray answered a few questions about his decision to pull starting quarterback Gevani McCoy in the first half, giving Gabarri Johnson and Ben Gulbranson reps at the position throughout the rest of the afternoon. McCoy was two-for-five for three yards and an interception through the air on Saturday.
"The offense wasn’t going. Wanted to see if one of those other guys could light a spark and and get something going," Bray said.
Ben Gulbranson was the Beavers' leading passer on the day, completing 11 passes on 20 attempts for 131 yards. He also connected with Trent Walker for OSU's only touchdown of the day.
"I thought there were some good things. Obviously, the touchdown drive he made good decisions and good reads, and we were able to get in the end zone," Bray said of Gulbranson's play.
Bray also noted that he did not have an answer about what the team will do at the quarterback position in ther final four games.
"I couldn’t make that right now. I got to see the film and talk to [Oregon State offensive coordinator Ryan Gunderson]."
The Beavers will have a bye this week before facing San Jose State in Corvallis on November 9.
