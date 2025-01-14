Oregon State Head Coach Trent Bray Takes Over Defensive Coordinator Role
Quoth Shakespeare, "uneasy lies the head that wears a crown". At the Valley Football Center in Corvallis, the king's crown now carries extra weight.
Entering his second season as the Beavers head coach, Trent Bray will have an additional role: defensive coordinator.
Following Sunday morning's bombshell departure of Beavers defensive coordinator Keith Heyward, Oregon State's most senior leader told The Oregonian that he will assume Heyward's resonsibilities.
Bray carries prior experience into the role. Before earning a promotion in the wake of Jonathan Smith's departure late November 2023, he spent two and a half seasons as Smith's defensive coordinator in Corvallis. The Beavers' defense took huge strides under Bray's watch. In 2021 the Beavers defense allowed 25.8 points per game. The following season, that number trimmed to an even 20. They were one of the top 20 defensive units in the country.
It is still notable that he will attempt to work two jobs in one, particularly these two jobs. Prior to today's announcement, the only current FBS-level head coach to also call his team's defense was Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea.
Head coaches calling offensive plays is less rare but still a select few: Akron's Joe Moorhead, Hawaii's Timmy Chang, Louisiana-Monroe's Brian Vincent, San Diego State's Sean Lewis, and Stanford's Troy Taylor.
At the time of this reporting, Bray is in the process of finding an assistant coach with linebackers' experience to help his linebacker group next season.