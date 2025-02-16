Oregon State Beavers On SI

Oregon State Hires New WRs Coach: Pat McCann

McCann is a rising star in the coaching ranks. After playing at DII Western Washington (2007-08), McCann coached wide receivers at four different programs before becoming an offensive coordinator at Eastern Washington (2021) and then Fresno State (2023-24).

Nov 23, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers wide receiver Darrius Clemons (1) just misses a reception with defensive coverage by Washington State Cougars defensive back Tyson Durant (5) and defensive back Ethan O'Connor (24) during the third quarter at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
Darrius Clemons, Trent Walker, and the Oregon State wide receivers' room will have a new position coach in 2025.

First reported by CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz, the Beavers will hire Pat McCann as their new wide receivers coach. McCann replaces Kefense Hynson, who accepted a role with Todd Bowles' Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this month.

McCann is a rising star in the coaching ranks. After playing juco ball at College of the Canyons (Santa Clara, CA) and DII football at Western Washington, the Olympia native cut his teeth at NCAA DII Stonehill College (Easton, MA) coaching receivers from 2009-12. From there, he coached receivers at UC Davis, Northern Iowa, Eastern Washington, and Fresno State.

McCann's big break came at Eastern Washington, where he coached from 2019-21. In addition to his responsibility coaching wide receivers, McCann served as the program's recruiting coordinator, leading their recruiting efforts in Bakersfield, Fresno, Portland, Reno, Sacramento, and Stockton. In his final season, McCann was promoted to interim offensive coordinator.

McCann spent the past three seasons at Fresno State, first as wide receivers coach & passing game coordinator in 2022, then as offensive coordinator in 2023 and 2024. Like Hynson, he has extensive experience recruiting in western hotbeds, and working at all levels of an offensive staff.

