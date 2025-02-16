Oregon State Hires New WRs Coach: Pat McCann
Darrius Clemons, Trent Walker, and the Oregon State wide receivers' room will have a new position coach in 2025.
First reported by CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz, the Beavers will hire Pat McCann as their new wide receivers coach. McCann replaces Kefense Hynson, who accepted a role with Todd Bowles' Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this month.
McCann is a rising star in the coaching ranks. After playing juco ball at College of the Canyons (Santa Clara, CA) and DII football at Western Washington, the Olympia native cut his teeth at NCAA DII Stonehill College (Easton, MA) coaching receivers from 2009-12. From there, he coached receivers at UC Davis, Northern Iowa, Eastern Washington, and Fresno State.
McCann's big break came at Eastern Washington, where he coached from 2019-21. In addition to his responsibility coaching wide receivers, McCann served as the program's recruiting coordinator, leading their recruiting efforts in Bakersfield, Fresno, Portland, Reno, Sacramento, and Stockton. In his final season, McCann was promoted to interim offensive coordinator.
McCann spent the past three seasons at Fresno State, first as wide receivers coach & passing game coordinator in 2022, then as offensive coordinator in 2023 and 2024. Like Hynson, he has extensive experience recruiting in western hotbeds, and working at all levels of an offensive staff.
More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI
Oregon State Football: DeVan Goes Pro, Cavanaugh Comes Home
State of the Beavs: What Revenue Sharing Could Mean for Oregon State Recruiting
Final Rankings Announced for Oregon State Football's 2025 Recruiting Class