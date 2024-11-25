Oregon State Beavers On SI

Oregon State Jump One Spot in SP+ Rankings Following Washington State Win

Joe Londergan

Nov 23, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers tight end Jermaine Terry II (84) eludes a tackle by Washington State Cougars defensive back Tanner Moku (32) and scores a touchdown during the third quarter at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
Trent Bray's Oregon State Beavers desperately needed a win in Week 13, and managed to pick one up in a 41-38 result at home against the Washington State Cougars. The Beavers had one of their best offensive days of the season, totaling 484 yards and ending a five-game losing streak.

As a result, the Beavers saw a slight increase in their spot in ESPN's national SP+ rankings. The Beavers jumped one spot nationally from #100 to #99. However, their overall rating stayed the same at -9.2.

"What is SP+? In a single sentence, it's a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency."

Bill Connelly, ESPN

The win may not have budged their ranking all that much, but more importantly, it kept the Beavers alive in the hunt for a bowl game. OSU's record stands at 5-6 with one game remaining.

Oregon State face another exceptionally hard test this week, playing at Boise State to close out the regular season. The 10-1 Broncos come in at #25 in this week's SP+ rankings with a team rating of 11.8. That contest is scheduled for Friday, November 29 at Noon ET on FOX.

Joe Londergan
