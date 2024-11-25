Oregon State Jump One Spot in SP+ Rankings Following Washington State Win
Trent Bray's Oregon State Beavers desperately needed a win in Week 13, and managed to pick one up in a 41-38 result at home against the Washington State Cougars. The Beavers had one of their best offensive days of the season, totaling 484 yards and ending a five-game losing streak.
As a result, the Beavers saw a slight increase in their spot in ESPN's national SP+ rankings. The Beavers jumped one spot nationally from #100 to #99. However, their overall rating stayed the same at -9.2.
"What is SP+? In a single sentence, it's a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency."- Bill Connelly, ESPN
The win may not have budged their ranking all that much, but more importantly, it kept the Beavers alive in the hunt for a bowl game. OSU's record stands at 5-6 with one game remaining.
Oregon State face another exceptionally hard test this week, playing at Boise State to close out the regular season. The 10-1 Broncos come in at #25 in this week's SP+ rankings with a team rating of 11.8. That contest is scheduled for Friday, November 29 at Noon ET on FOX.
More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI
WATCH: Trent Bray Talks Exciting Oregon State Win Over Washington State
RECAP: Oregon State Earns Signature Win, Upsets Washington State 41-38
Trent Bray Praises Oregon State Players' Work Ethic Despite Losing Streak