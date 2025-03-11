Oregon State Lands 2026 Lake Oswego Defensive Lineman Noah Tishendorf
Oregon State football landed their third commitment of the 2026 recruiting class of Monday.
Lake Oswego defensive lineman Noah Tishendorf announced his commitment via X with the caption "home is where the Dam is."
247Sports rated Tishendorf as a three-star prospect, listing his height at 6'3" with a weight of 240 pounds. The recruiting service also listed Tishendorf as the No. 8 overall recruit in the state of Oregon and the No. 90 defensive lineman in the nation.
Over the last two seasons, Tishendorf compiled 102 total tackles with 38 for a loss and 16 sacks, per his MaxPreps page. On the offensive side, he also added six rushing touchdowns in that span.
The skilled pass rusher chose the Beavs over scholarship offers from Boise State, Wyoming, Washington State, Utah State, UNLV, San Jose State, San Diego State, New Mexico, Nevada, and Fresno State, along with a host of FCS offers from Big Sky Conference schools.
Tishendorf joins running back and Lake Oswego teammate LaMarcus Bell in OSU's class, along with quarterback Deagan Rose of Clovis, California. All have three-star ratings from 247Sports.
Watch some of his high school highlights here.