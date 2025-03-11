Oregon State Beavers On SI

Oregon State Lands 2026 Lake Oswego Defensive Lineman Noah Tishendorf

Joe Londergan

Jul 29, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; A detailed view of Oregon State Beavers helmet during Pac-12 Media Day at Novo Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Jul 29, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; A detailed view of Oregon State Beavers helmet during Pac-12 Media Day at Novo Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Oregon State football landed their third commitment of the 2026 recruiting class of Monday.

Lake Oswego defensive lineman Noah Tishendorf announced his commitment via X with the caption "home is where the Dam is."

247Sports rated Tishendorf as a three-star prospect, listing his height at 6'3" with a weight of 240 pounds. The recruiting service also listed Tishendorf as the No. 8 overall recruit in the state of Oregon and the No. 90 defensive lineman in the nation.

Noah Tishendorf commits to Oregon State
Noah Tishendorf on X

Over the last two seasons, Tishendorf compiled 102 total tackles with 38 for a loss and 16 sacks, per his MaxPreps page. On the offensive side, he also added six rushing touchdowns in that span.

The skilled pass rusher chose the Beavs over scholarship offers from Boise State, Wyoming, Washington State, Utah State, UNLV, San Jose State, San Diego State, New Mexico, Nevada, and Fresno State, along with a host of FCS offers from Big Sky Conference schools.

Tishendorf joins running back and Lake Oswego teammate LaMarcus Bell in OSU's class, along with quarterback Deagan Rose of Clovis, California. All have three-star ratings from 247Sports.

Watch some of his high school highlights here.

More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI

feed

Published
Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

Home/Football