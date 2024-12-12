Oregon State Beavers On SI

Oregon State Lands Transfer Portal Commitment From Arizona OL JT Hand

Joe Londergan

Nov 27, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats offensive lineman JT Hand (55) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the Territorial Cup at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Just a few days into the first transfer portal window of the offseason, the Oregon State Beavers have their first commitment.

Arizona junior offensive lineman JT Hand announced his commitment to the Beavers on X on Wednesday. The 6'4" 300-pounder will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

A native of Orange County, California, Hand arrived at Arizona in the spring of 2021 as a three-star prospect (247Sports).

In his time with the Wildcats, Hand appeared in ten games over the course of his first three seasons, with two starts coming back in 2021. He did not appear in a game in 2024.

Hand joins an offensive line in need of depth for the new year as they lose starters like Joshua Gray, Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan, and Flavio Gonzalez to graduation and a key reserve in Luka Vincic to the transfer portal. It's likely the Beavs seek out a few more experienced offensive linemen in the portal to help bolster that group for the 2025 campaign.

