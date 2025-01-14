Oregon State LB Isaiah Chisom Earns FWAA Freshman All-America Honors
The Football Writers Association of American released their Freshman All-America team on Tuesday, highlighting 32 of the nation's best true freshmen and redshirt freshmen from the 2024 college football season.
That announcement was bittersweet for Oregon State Beavers fans, as redshirt freshman linebacker Isaiah Chisom was named to the list as the only representative from either remaining Pac-12 school.
Chisom committed to UCLA via the transfer portal in December. In 2024 with the Beavs, Chisom was OSU's second-leading tackler this in 2024 with 75. He posted five tackles for loss, a pass deflection, and a forced fumble.
Chisom also earned Freshman All-American Honors from The Athletic this season. He is the first Beaver to earn Freshman All-America honors since Damien Martinez in 2022.
2024 FWAA Freshman All-America Team:
OFFENSE (14)
QB DJ Lagway, Florida (6-3, 239, Fr., Willis, Texas)
QB LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina (6-3, 242, R-Fr., Florence, S.C.)
RB Ahmad Hardy, ULM (5-10, 205, Fr., Monticello, Miss.)
RB Bryson Washington, Baylor (6-0, 203, R-Fr., Franklin, Texas)
WR Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State (6-3, 215, Fr., Miami Gardens, Fla.)
WR Bryant Wesco Jr., Clemson (6-2, 180, Fr., Midlothian, Texas)
WR Ryan Williams, Alabama (6-0, 175, Fr., Mobile, Ala.)
TE Mason Williams, Ohio (6-5, 257, R-Fr., Mogadore, Ohio)
OL Aidan Banfield, North Carolina (6-3, 300, Fr., Buford, Ga.)
OL Tyler Mercer, North Texas (6-4, 290, Fr., Prosper, Texas)
OL Elijah Paige, USC (6-7, 320, R-Fr., Phoenix, Ariz.)
OL Tyson Ruffins, Nevada (6-2, 291, R-Fr., Carson, Calif.)
OL Jordan Seaton, Colorado (6-5, 285, Fr., Washington, D.C.)
OL Josiah Thompson, South Carolina (6-7, 300, Fr., Dillon, S.C.)
DEFENSE (13)
DL Jamarioius Brown, Ole Miss (6-1, 315, R-Fr., Moss Point, Miss.)
DL Jayden Jackson, Oklahoma (6-2, 312, Fr., Indianapolis, Ind.)
DL Colin Simmons, Texas (6-3, 245, Fr., Duncanville, Texas)
DL Dylan Stewart, South Carolina (6-6, 248, Fr., Washington, D.C.)
LB Sammy Brown, Clemson (6-2, 235, Fr., Commerce, Ga.)
LB Isaiah Chisom, Oregon State (6-0, 218, R-Fr., Santa Clarita, Calif.)
LB Josiah Trotter, West Virginia (6-2, 242, R-Fr., Philadelphia, Pa.)
CB OJ Frederique Jr., Miami (6-0, 180, Fr., Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)
CB Ashton Hampton, Clemson (6-2, 200, Fr., Tallahassee, Fla.)
CB Leonard Moore, Notre Dame (6-2, 191, Fr., Round Rock, Texas)
S KJ Bolden, Georgia (6-0, 185, Fr., Buford, Ga.)
S Koi Perich, Minnesota (6-1, 200, Fr., Esko, Minn.)
S Zechariah Poyser, Jax State (6-2, 190, R-Fr., Wildwood, Fla.)
SPECIALISTS (5)
K Nolan Hauser, Clemson (6-1, 190, Fr., Cornelius, N.C.)
P Rhys Dakin, Iowa (6-0, 222, Fr., Melbourne, Australia)
KR Samuel Singleton Jr., Florida State (5-11, 195, R-Fr., Charleston, S.C.)
PR Kam Shanks, UAB (5-8, 180, R-Fr., Prattville, Ala.)
AP Isaac Brown, Louisville (5-9, 190, Fr., Homestead, Fla.)
More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI
RECRUITING: 2025 Tight End T'Andre Waverly Picks Oregon State Over Notre Dame and Washington
Oregon State Defensive Coordinator Keith Heyward Steps Down
Oregon State Beavers Ranked #7 In D1 Baseball's Preseason Top 25