Oregon State Linebackers Coach AJ Cooper Receives National Recognition
Oregon State Beavers inside linebackers coach AJ Cooper was announced as one of the 35 coaches selected (out of 200+applicants) for the annual American Football Coaches Association's (AFCA) 35 Under 35 Coaches Leadership Institute.
The AFCA 35 Under 35 Coaches Leadership Institute is "a prestigious program aimed at identifying and developing premier, future leaders in the football coaching profession."
The 35 coaches selected attend attend a one day event that "features a curriculum of interactive lectures focused on topics specifically tailored to emphasize leadership in the coaching profession, ethics, influential responsibilities, career progression, and family balance."
Cooper's coaching career began at Central Washington, where he was a defensive graduate assistant in 2019 and 2020. He joined the Oregon State staff in 2021 as a graduate assistant, then stayed on through the 2022 season. Cooper spent the 2023 season at Sacramento State in 2023 before returning to Oregon State as part of Trent Bray's first staff last December.
As a player, Cooper won two NAIA national championships at Southern Oregon University in 2014 and 2018.
