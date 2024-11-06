Oregon State Beavers On SI

Oregon State Lineman Joshua Gray Invited To 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl

Joe Londergan

Oregon State Beavers offensive lineman Joshua Gray (67) pushes up against Oregon’s offense during the annual rivalry game on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024 at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore.
Oregon State Beavers offensive lineman Joshua Gray (67) pushes up against Oregon’s offense during the annual rivalry game on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024 at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. / Abigail Dollins/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Oregon State senior offensive guard Joshua Gray is completing his college football career this season before making the jump to the NFL in 2025. Gray got one step closer to realizing that dream this week, receiving an invite to the 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl in January.

The East-West Shrine Bowl is an all-star game, giving a selected list of the best outgoing college players the chance to meet and play in front of NFL Scouts and executives.

The 6'4" Rancho Cucamonga native became Oregon State's all-time leader in career starts this year, currently at 52. Gray played the majority of his career with OSU at tackle, but moved inside to guard this season to better learn the position he will most likely play at the next level. NFLDraftBuzz.com currently projects Gray as a fifth-round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl will take place January 30, 2025 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas.

