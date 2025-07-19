Oregon State Long Snapper Dylan Black Nominated For Allstate AFCA Good Works Team
Ahead of the 2025 college football season, Oregon State redshirt senior long snapper Dylan Black has been nominated for the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team®.
Black was one of 197 nominees from across college football "recognized for their commitment to community service and leadership beyond the gridiron." In September, that list will be whittled down to 11 players from the FBS, 11 players from outside the FCS, Division II, Division III, and NAIA, and an honorary head coach by a voting panel of former Good Works Team members, head coaches and journalists.
In 2025, Black is expected to be a full participant with the Beavers again after missing all of last season. He has appeared in 46 games for OSU previously.
Black was recently declared cancer free by his doctors after undergoing treatment for testicular cancer. Black was a semifinalist for the Jason Witten Man of the Year award in 2024. He enters his seventh season with the program in 2025.
In addition, Black also works with OSU's Beavers Without Borders program, helping construct an orphanage in the Dominican Republic. He also has made the Pac-12 Honor Roll Three Times
Oregon State will open the 2025 season on August 30 at home against the Califoria Golden Bears.