Oregon State Moves Up 3 Spots in SP+ Rankings Despite Tough Loss At Nevada
Now halfway through their 2024 regular season schedule, the Oregon State Beavers have a 4-2 record, but need to bounce back from their most recent result. OSU lost a close contest at Nevada this past Saturday by a final score of 42-37.
Entering that game, the Beavers had a SP+ rating of 1.5, putting them at #71 in the national rankings. After that game, the Beavers have actually risen to #68 nationally with a rating of 2.2
What is SP+? In a single sentence, it's a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency.- Bill Connelly, ESPN
The Beavers had a season-high 562 yards of offense in the loss, but quarterback Gevani McCoy threw four interceptions. Defensively, the Beavs allowed a season-high 353 yards on the ground and five rushing touchdowns, which also played a significant role in dooming them.
The Beavers continue the 2024 season this Saturday, October 19, when they host the UNLV Rebels. With a rating of 2.9, the Rebels are #66 nationally in the SP+ ratings, two spots ahead of the Beavers.
