Oregon State Moves Up 3 Spots in SP+ Rankings Despite Tough Loss At Nevada

Joe Londergan

Oregon State’s Gevani McCoy looks to throw while taking on Nevada at Mackay Stadium in Reno on Oct. 12, 2024.
Oregon State’s Gevani McCoy looks to throw while taking on Nevada at Mackay Stadium in Reno on Oct. 12, 2024. / JASON BEAN/RGJ / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Now halfway through their 2024 regular season schedule, the Oregon State Beavers have a 4-2 record, but need to bounce back from their most recent result. OSU lost a close contest at Nevada this past Saturday by a final score of 42-37.

Entering that game, the Beavers had a SP+ rating of 1.5, putting them at #71 in the national rankings. After that game, the Beavers have actually risen to #68 nationally with a rating of 2.2

What is SP+? In a single sentence, it's a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency.

Bill Connelly, ESPN

The Beavers had a season-high 562 yards of offense in the loss, but quarterback Gevani McCoy threw four interceptions. Defensively, the Beavs allowed a season-high 353 yards on the ground and five rushing touchdowns, which also played a significant role in dooming them.

The Beavers continue the 2024 season this Saturday, October 19, when they host the UNLV Rebels. With a rating of 2.9, the Rebels are #66 nationally in the SP+ ratings, two spots ahead of the Beavers.

