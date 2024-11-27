Oregon State Offensive Line Coach Kyle DeVan Nominated For Broyles Award
Oregon State offensive line coach Kyle DeVan was announced as one of 65 nominees for the Broyles Award this week, given annually to the top assistant head coach in FBS.
DeVan is on the verge of completing the first year of his second stint at his alma mater, joining Trent Bray's staff in December of 2023. DeVan also spent the 2013 season as a graduate assistant at OSU.
The Oregon State offense has powered in 28 rushing touchdowns this season, third-most since 1996 for the Beavers. OSU are also sixth in FBS with 33 minutes and 28 seconds of possession per game.
Oregon State's season continues this Friday in a showdown with #11 Boise State on the road. Kickoff is scheduled for 9 AM PT on FOX.
A selection committee of distinguished former head coaches, broadcasters and a committee representing the FWAA will select 15 semi-finalists, five finalists from the list of nominees, and an overall winner. Those selections will occur over the next several weeks.
